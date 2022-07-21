ñol

Recap: Heritage Financial Q2 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:25 AM | 1 min read

 

Heritage Financial HFWA reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was down $5.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.46 0.52 0.51
EPS Actual 0.56 0.55 0.58 0.90
Revenue Estimate 53.22M 56.55M 60.43M 60.55M
Revenue Actual 55.48M 57.75M 59.61M 62.56M

To track all earnings releases for Heritage Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

