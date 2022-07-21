Webster Finl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Webster Finl WBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Webster Finl beat estimated earnings by 3.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.25.

Revenue was up $265.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.08 1.08 0.99 EPS Actual 1.24 1.31 1.08 1.21 Revenue Estimate 365.30M 228.25M 231.74M 220.10M Revenue Actual 394.25M 226.78M 229.69M 220.85M

To track all earnings releases for Webster Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.