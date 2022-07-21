Domino's Pizza: Q2 Earnings Insights

Domino's Pizza DPZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $2.82 versus an estimate of $2.88.
Revenue was up $33.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 4.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Domino's Pizza's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.05
|4.28
|3.11
|2.86
|EPS Actual
|2.50
|4.25
|3.24
|3.12
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|1.38B
|1.04B
|969.91M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|1.34B
|997.99M
|1.03B
To track all earnings releases for Domino's Pizza visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews