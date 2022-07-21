Recap: Blackstone Q2 Earnings

Blackstone BX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
Blackstone beat estimated earnings by 3.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.49 versus an estimate of $1.44.
Revenue was up $2.04 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.36
|0.91
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.71
|1.28
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|2.61B
|2.86B
|2.18B
|1.84B
|Revenue Actual
|3.50B
|4.46B
|3.04B
|2.12B
