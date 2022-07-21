Travelers Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Travelers Companies TRV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:57 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travelers Companies beat estimated earnings by 31.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $1.96.
Revenue was up $449.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travelers Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.60
|3.85
|1.94
|2.33
|EPS Actual
|4.22
|5.20
|2.60
|3.45
|Revenue Estimate
|8.01B
|7.79B
|8.22B
|7.72B
|Revenue Actual
|8.81B
|9.01B
|8.80B
|8.69B
To track all earnings releases for Travelers Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
