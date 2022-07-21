Travelers Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Travelers Companies TRV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:57 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travelers Companies beat estimated earnings by 31.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $1.96.

Revenue was up $449.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.62 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travelers Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.60 3.85 1.94 2.33 EPS Actual 4.22 5.20 2.60 3.45 Revenue Estimate 8.01B 7.79B 8.22B 7.72B Revenue Actual 8.81B 9.01B 8.80B 8.69B

