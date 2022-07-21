Synovus Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $33.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|1.08
|1.08
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.35
|1.20
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|499.11M
|492.63M
|488.60M
|489.29M
|Revenue Actual
|497.58M
|509.38M
|499.87M
|488.95M
