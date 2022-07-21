Synovus Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $33.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synovus Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.08 1.08 1.04 EPS Actual 1.08 1.35 1.20 1.20 Revenue Estimate 499.11M 492.63M 488.60M 489.29M Revenue Actual 497.58M 509.38M 499.87M 488.95M

To track all earnings releases for Synovus Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.