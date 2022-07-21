Recap: BankUnited Q2 Earnings

BankUnited BKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BankUnited missed estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.89.

Revenue was up $7.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 1.01 0.87 0.86 EPS Actual 0.79 1.41 0.94 1.11 Revenue Estimate 236.88M 227.36M 233.21M 229.97M Revenue Actual 222.94M 251.64M 220.60M 231.07M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.