Recap: BankUnited Q2 Earnings

BankUnited BKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
BankUnited missed estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.89.
Revenue was up $7.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BankUnited's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|1.01
|0.87
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|1.41
|0.94
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|236.88M
|227.36M
|233.21M
|229.97M
|Revenue Actual
|222.94M
|251.64M
|220.60M
|231.07M
