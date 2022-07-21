Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Herc Hldgs HRI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Herc Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 6.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $2.64.
Revenue was up $149.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Herc Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.96
|2.42
|2.37
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|2.46
|2.38
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|554.02M
|582.69M
|553.42M
|459.79M
|Revenue Actual
|567.30M
|578.00M
|550.40M
|490.90M
To track all earnings releases for Herc Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
