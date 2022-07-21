Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Herc Hldgs HRI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Herc Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 6.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $2.64.

Revenue was up $149.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 10.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Herc Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.96 2.42 2.37 1.24 EPS Actual 1.95 2.46 2.38 1.57 Revenue Estimate 554.02M 582.69M 553.42M 459.79M Revenue Actual 567.30M 578.00M 550.40M 490.90M

