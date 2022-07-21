ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nokia Registers 11% Revenue Growth In Q2; Shares Pop

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 6:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Nokia Corp NOK reported a second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 11% year-on-year (3% in constant currency) to €5.87 billion.
  • Network Infrastructure sales grew 12% Y/Y in CC with growth across all four businesses.
  • Cloud and Network Services posted flat Y/Y growth in CC, while Nokia Tech declined 25% Y/Y, affected by expired licenses.
  • Mobile Networks returned to growth with an increase of 1% Y/Y in CC amid supply chain constraints. 
  • Margins: The gross margin contracted by 80 bps to 40.2%. Comparable margin contracted 170 bps to 40.6% due to lower net sales in Nokia Tech.
  • The operating margin expanded 50 bps to 9.6%. The comparable margin contracted 60 bps to 12.2%.
  • EPS was €0.08, and comparable EPS was €0.10.
  • Nokia held €5.5 billion in cash and equivalents and used €0.1 billion in free cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board proposed a dividend of €0.02 per share. 
  • Outlook: Nokia reiterated FY22 net sales guidance of €23.5 billion - €24.7 billion (constant currency unchanged, adjusted for currency). 
  • Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 7.02% at $5.03 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceDividendsMoversTechTrading Ideas