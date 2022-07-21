Nokia Registers 11% Revenue Growth In Q2; Shares Pop

by

Nokia Corp NOK reported a second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 11% year-on-year (3% in constant currency) to €5.87 billion.

reported a second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 11% year-on-year (3% in constant currency) to €5.87 billion. Network Infrastructure sales grew 12% Y/Y in CC with growth across all four businesses.

Cloud and Network Services posted flat Y/Y growth in CC, while Nokia Tech declined 25% Y/Y, affected by expired licenses.

Mobile Networks returned to growth with an increase of 1% Y/Y in CC amid supply chain constraints.

Margins: The gross margin contracted by 80 bps to 40.2%. Comparable margin contracted 170 bps to 40.6% due to lower net sales in Nokia Tech.

The gross margin contracted by 80 bps to 40.2%. Comparable margin contracted 170 bps to 40.6% due to lower net sales in Nokia Tech. The operating margin expanded 50 bps to 9.6%. The comparable margin contracted 60 bps to 12.2%.

EPS was €0.08, and comparable EPS was €0.10.

Nokia held €5.5 billion in cash and equivalents and used €0.1 billion in free cash flow.

held €5.5 billion in cash and equivalents and used €0.1 billion in free cash flow. Dividend: The board proposed a dividend of €0.02 per share.

The board proposed a dividend of €0.02 per share. Outlook: Nokia reiterated FY22 net sales guidance of €23.5 billion - €24.7 billion (constant currency unchanged, adjusted for currency).

Nokia reiterated FY22 net sales guidance of €23.5 billion - €24.7 billion (constant currency unchanged, adjusted for currency). Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 7.02% at $5.03 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.