Recap: SAP Q2 Earnings

SAP SAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SAP missed estimated earnings by 11.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was down $22.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SAP's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.260
|1.87
|1.53
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.123
|2.13
|2.05
|2.11
|Revenue Estimate
|7.56B
|9.10B
|7.93B
|7.94B
|Revenue Actual
|7.94B
|9.13B
|8.07B
|8.03B
To track all earnings releases for SAP visit their earnings calendar here.
