Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning WEC Energy Gr Stock In The Last 20 Years

WEC Energy Gr WEC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.04%. Currently, WEC Energy Gr has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion.

Buying $100 In WEC: If an investor had bought $100 of WEC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $817.10 today based on a price of $97.72 for WEC at the time of writing.

WEC Energy Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

