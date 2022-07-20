Baker Hughes: Q2 Earnings Insights

Baker Hughes BKR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Baker Hughes missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was down $95.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Baker Hughes's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.28 0.21 0.16 EPS Actual 0.15 0.25 0.16 0.10 Revenue Estimate 5.03B 5.49B 5.32B 4.95B Revenue Actual 4.83B 5.52B 5.09B 5.14B

