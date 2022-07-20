ñol

Tesla, Abbott Laboratories And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 4:07 AM | 1 min read

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday ahead of earnings reports from several companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories ABT to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $10.29 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 0.1% to $110.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter. Netflix also said it will add 1 million net subscribers in the third quarter. Netflix shares surged 7.9% to $217.46 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Tesla, Inc. TSLA to have earned $1.91 per share on revenue of $17.39 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares gained 0.7% to $741.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Omnicom Group Inc. OMC posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Omnicom shares climbed 7.2% to $72.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD to report quarterly earnings at $12.06 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion after the closing bell. Lithia Motors shares rose 0.2% to $296.00 in after-hours trading.

