Tuesday's Market Minute: Previewing Tesla (TSLA) Earnings

Tesla TSLA reports second quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Zacks expects EPS to be around $1.90 and revenue of $17.31 billion. While shares are up over 7% on the month despite CEO Elon Musk’s very public squabbles with Twitter TWTR, they are down over 32% year-to-date.

China’s continued lockdowns are hitting the company’s Shanghai factory, its most productive, although it is reportedly planning to expand its Texas Gigafactory – though Musk recently called that plant and its German plant “money furnaces”. Tesla is also reportedly in the middle of layoffs, with Musk warning 10% of jobs could be cut in a company email.

Taken altogether, this could signal that Tesla’s production numbers could disappoint, and its profit could take a hit as well. Higher input costs due to inflation and a strong U.S. dollar could also drag Tesla’s report down, although that could be offset by higher vehicle prices. However, higher vehicle prices could impact demand – investors will be watching order numbers.

However, whatever comes next for the stock, it’s up premarket today. Tune into the TD Ameritrade Network for earnings coverage and more

Image sourced from Shutterstock

