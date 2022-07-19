Netflix, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from several companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $23.81 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.4% to $174.91 in after-hours trading.
- International Business Machines Corporation IBM posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY22 consolidated free cash flow of $10 billion. IBM shares, however, fell 4.3% to $132.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT to have earned $6.39 per share on revenue of $16.05 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.8% to $384.30 in after-hours trading.
- Codexis, Inc. CDXS named Dr. Stephen Dilly, Board member, and biotechnology veteran, as President and CEO, effective August 9, 2022. After ten years of leading the transformation and growth of Codexis, the current President and CEO, John Nicols, will step down for personal reasons. Codexis shares fell 0.9% to $6.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. NFLX to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $8.04 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.2% to $191.27 in after-hours trading.
