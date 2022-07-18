Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 15.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was up $3.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Guaranty Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.81
|0.77
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.75
|0.76
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|29.84M
|30.74M
|29.18M
|28.77M
|Revenue Actual
|30.80M
|30.06M
|30.02M
|29.45M
To track all earnings releases for Guaranty Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.