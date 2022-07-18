Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares GNTY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Guaranty Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 15.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.77.

Revenue was up $3.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Guaranty Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.81 0.77 0.73 EPS Actual 0.88 0.75 0.76 0.85 Revenue Estimate 29.84M 30.74M 29.18M 28.77M Revenue Actual 30.80M 30.06M 30.02M 29.45M

