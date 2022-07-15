UnitedHealth Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 05:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 7.12%, reporting an EPS of $5.57 versus an estimate of $5.2.

Revenue was up $9.01 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 5.37 4.31 4.41 4.43 EPS Actual 5.49 4.48 4.52 4.70 Revenue Estimate 78.76B 72.75B 71.19B 69.45B Revenue Actual 80.15B 73.74B 72.34B 71.32B

To track all earnings releases for UnitedHealth Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.