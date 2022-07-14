$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,800 Today

Johnson & Johnson JNJ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.21%. Currently, Johnson & Johnson has a market capitalization of $462.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In JNJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of JNJ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,815.36 today based on a price of $175.66 for JNJ at the time of writing.

Johnson & Johnson's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

