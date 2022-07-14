Recap: Cintas Q4 Earnings

Cintas CTAS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 09:22 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cintas beat estimated earnings by 5.24%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.67.
Revenue was up $239.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 2.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cintas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.43
|2.65
|2.75
|2.30
|EPS Actual
|2.69
|2.76
|3.11
|2.47
|Revenue Estimate
|1.91B
|1.90B
|1.87B
|1.82B
|Revenue Actual
|1.96B
|1.92B
|1.90B
|1.84B
