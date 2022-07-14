Recap: OrganiGram Holdings Q3 Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings OGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.007 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $13.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OrganiGram Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.020
|-0.04
|-0.030
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.003
|-0.07
|-0.011
|Revenue Estimate
|25.79M
|23.95M
|19.13M
|13.95M
|Revenue Actual
|25.03M
|24.18M
|19.99M
|16.39M
