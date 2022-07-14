ñol

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Recap: OrganiGram Holdings Q3 Earnings

 

OrganiGram Holdings OGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.007 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was up $13.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OrganiGram Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.020 -0.04 -0.030
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.003 -0.07 -0.011
Revenue Estimate 25.79M 23.95M 19.13M 13.95M
Revenue Actual 25.03M 24.18M 19.99M 16.39M

To track all earnings releases for OrganiGram Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

