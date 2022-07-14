Recap: Theratechnologies Q2 Earnings

Theratechnologies THTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Theratechnologies missed estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $1.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.7% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Theratechnologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.