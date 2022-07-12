$100 Invested In Canadian Natural Res 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Canadian Natural Res CNQ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.17%. Currently, Canadian Natural Res has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion.

Buying $100 In CNQ: If an investor had bought $100 of CNQ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,175.21 today based on a price of $47.64 for CNQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Natural Res's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

