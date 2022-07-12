If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $400 Today

BlackRock BLK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.72%. Currently, BlackRock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion.

Buying $100 In BLK: If an investor had bought $100 of BLK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $371.92 today based on a price of $610.50 for BLK at the time of writing.

BlackRock's Performance Over Last 15 Years

