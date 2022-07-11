Greenbrier Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Greenbrier Companies GBX reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenbrier Companies missed estimated earnings by 84.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $343.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.21 0.74 0.13 EPS Actual 0.38 0.32 0.98 0.69 Revenue Estimate 575.76M 532.55M 610.37M 489.44M Revenue Actual 682.80M 550.70M 599.23M 450.14M

