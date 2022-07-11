Greenbrier Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Greenbrier Companies GBX reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Greenbrier Companies missed estimated earnings by 84.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $343.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.21
|0.74
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.32
|0.98
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|575.76M
|532.55M
|610.37M
|489.44M
|Revenue Actual
|682.80M
|550.70M
|599.23M
|450.14M
