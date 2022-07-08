Read How Telsey Advisory Views Levi Strauss Post Q2 Results

by

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated its Outperform rating on Levi Strauss & Co LEVI with a price target of $30.00 (80% upside).

Telsey said the upside was driven by broad-based outperformance reflecting balanced growth in all three Levi's brands' geographies.

: Levi Strauss Shares Gain After Q2 Results Beat Expectations, Raised Dividend The analyst added that the company maintained its outlook despite better-than-expected Q2 earnings due to continued macro pressures.

Telsey thinks Levi emerged from the pandemic in a structurally sounder position, with AUR growth, improved distribution focused on the profitable DTC channel, and a new brand in the attractive premium activewear category.

Telsey believes LEVI remains well-positioned, reaching a younger and broader demographic while expanding its reach and category offering with the Beyond Yoga acquisition.

Price Action: LEVI shares are trading higher by 1.34% at $16.63 on the last check Friday.

