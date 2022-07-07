Recap: Northern Technologies Q3 Earnings

Northern Technologies NTIC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Northern Technologies missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $3.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.18 0.21 0.13 EPS Actual 0.04 0.08 0.17 0.21 Revenue Estimate 17.60M 16.90M 15.80M 14.10M Revenue Actual 16.75M 18.19M 15.51M 15.42M

To track all earnings releases for Northern Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.