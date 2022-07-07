Recap: Northern Technologies Q3 Earnings

Northern Technologies NTIC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Northern Technologies missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $3.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northern Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.18
|0.21
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.08
|0.17
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|17.60M
|16.90M
|15.80M
|14.10M
|Revenue Actual
|16.75M
|18.19M
|15.51M
|15.42M
