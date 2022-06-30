ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Acuity Brands Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Street Expectation

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 10:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI reported third-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 17.9% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, beating the consensus of $985.42 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $3.52 (+27.1% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.96.
  • Sales by segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls $1 billion (+18.6% Y/Y) and Intelligent Spaces Group $58.3 million (+5.2% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin for the quarter contracted by 100 bps to 41.9%. The operating profit increased by 20.8% Y/Y to $143 million, and the margin expanded by 33 bps to 13.5%.
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded by 10 bps to 15.3%.
  • Acuity Brands generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $165.7 million (-47.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.2% Y/Y to $176.1 million, and margin contracted by 25 bps to 16.6%.
  • AYI repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock YTD for $405 million.
  • The company also issued a separate statement on the appointment of Marcia J. Avedon as an Independent Director.
  • Dividend: AYI board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.
  • Price Action: AYI shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $156.12 during the market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsDividendsManagement