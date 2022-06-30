ñol

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 7:15 AM | 1 min read

 

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was down $1.43 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.38 1.33 1.02 1.17
EPS Actual 1.59 1.68 1.17 1.38
Revenue Estimate 33.36B 32.74B 33.30B 33.76B
Revenue Actual 33.76B 33.90B 34.26B 34.03B

To track all earnings releases for Walgreens Boots Alliance visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

