RH, Walgreens And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $32.06 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $40.86 in after-hours trading.
- RH RH share updated its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company said it projects demand to continue to soften during the remainder of fiscal 2022. As a result, the company now sees revenue to be down 2% to 5% for the full year. RH shares dropped 5.1% to $225.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. MU to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.4% to $56.25 in after-hours trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the current quarter. The company also agreed to acquire Stratus Technologies for $225 million in cash at closing and an earn-out payment of up to $50 million. SMART Global shares dipped 12.9% to $17.67 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to post quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.8% to close at $243.63 on Wednesday.
