RH, Walgreens And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $32.06 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 0.1% to $40.86 in after-hours trading.

RH share updated its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company said it projects demand to continue to soften during the remainder of fiscal 2022. As a result, the company now sees revenue to be down 2% to 5% for the full year. RH shares dropped 5.1% to $225.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. MU to have earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $8.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.4% to $56.25 in after-hours trading.

