Here's How Much $100 Invested In Infosys 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Infosys INFY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.72%. Currently, Infosys has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion.

Buying $100 In INFY: If an investor had bought $100 of INFY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,113.12 today based on a price of $18.61 for INFY at the time of writing.

Infosys's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

