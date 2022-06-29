Recap: Patterson Companies Q4 Earnings

Patterson Companies PDCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patterson Companies beat estimated earnings by 29.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.55.

Revenue was up $77.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patterson Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.50 0.37 0.52 EPS Actual 0.55 0.58 0.43 0.38 Revenue Estimate 1.63B 1.58B 1.44B 1.52B Revenue Actual 1.60B 1.65B 1.61B 1.56B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Patterson Companies management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.25 and $2.35 per share.

