Recap: Patterson Companies Q4 Earnings

Patterson Companies PDCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Patterson Companies beat estimated earnings by 29.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $77.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Patterson Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.50
|0.37
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.58
|0.43
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|1.63B
|1.58B
|1.44B
|1.52B
|Revenue Actual
|1.60B
|1.65B
|1.61B
|1.56B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Patterson Companies management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.25 and $2.35 per share.
