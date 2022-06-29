McCormick & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
McCormick & Co missed estimated earnings by 26.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was down $20.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.80
|0.72
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.84
|0.80
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.72B
|1.54B
|1.47B
|Revenue Actual
|1.52B
|1.73B
|1.55B
|1.56B
