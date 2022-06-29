McCormick & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McCormick & Co missed estimated earnings by 26.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was down $20.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.80 0.72 0.61 EPS Actual 0.63 0.84 0.80 0.69 Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.72B 1.54B 1.47B Revenue Actual 1.52B 1.73B 1.55B 1.56B

