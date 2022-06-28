If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

General Dynamics GD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.79%. Currently, General Dynamics has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion.

Buying $100 In GD: If an investor had bought $100 of GD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $333.77 today based on a price of $220.61 for GD at the time of writing.

General Dynamics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

