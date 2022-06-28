Enerpac Tool Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Enerpac Tool Group EPAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $8.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.21
|0.24
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.16
|0.19
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|128.23M
|141.72M
|150.48M
|137.44M
|Revenue Actual
|136.60M
|130.90M
|145.43M
|143.15M
To track all earnings releases for Enerpac Tool Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.