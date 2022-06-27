If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,700 Today

Crown Castle Intl CCI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Crown Castle Intl has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In CCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,749.86 today based on a price of $175.26 for CCI at the time of writing.

Crown Castle Intl's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.