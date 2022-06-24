If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,500 Today

Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.96%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion.

Buying $100 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $100 of AVGO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,458.71 today based on a price of $509.09 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

