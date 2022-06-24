Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Abbott Laboratories 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Abbott Laboratories ABT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.14%. Currently, Abbott Laboratories has a market capitalization of $187.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In ABT: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,194.93 today based on a price of $107.35 for ABT at the time of writing.

Abbott Laboratories's Performance Over Last 5 Years

