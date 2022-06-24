Recap: CarMax Q1 Earnings

CarMax KMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CarMax beat estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.49.

Revenue was up $1.61 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.25 1.44 1.89 1.63 EPS Actual 0.98 1.53 1.72 2.63 Revenue Estimate 7.50B 7.53B 6.85B 6.24B Revenue Actual 7.69B 8.53B 7.99B 7.70B

