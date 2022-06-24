Recap: CarMax Q1 Earnings

CarMax KMX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CarMax beat estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.49.
Revenue was up $1.61 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CarMax's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|1.44
|1.89
|1.63
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|1.53
|1.72
|2.63
|Revenue Estimate
|7.50B
|7.53B
|6.85B
|6.24B
|Revenue Actual
|7.69B
|8.53B
|7.99B
|7.70B
