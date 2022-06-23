Recap: FedEx Q4 Earnings

FedEx FDX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FedEx reported in-line EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.87.

Revenue was up $1.83 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FedEx's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 4.64 4.28 5 4.99 EPS Actual 4.59 4.83 4.37 5.01 Revenue Estimate 23.44B 22.47B 21.91B 21.51B Revenue Actual 23.64B 23.47B 22.00B 22.57B

To track all earnings releases for FedEx visit their earnings calendar here.

