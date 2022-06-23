Recap: FedEx Q4 Earnings

FedEx FDX reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FedEx reported in-line EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.87.
Revenue was up $1.83 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FedEx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.64
|4.28
|5
|4.99
|EPS Actual
|4.59
|4.83
|4.37
|5.01
|Revenue Estimate
|23.44B
|22.47B
|21.91B
|21.51B
|Revenue Actual
|23.64B
|23.47B
|22.00B
|22.57B
To track all earnings releases for FedEx visit their earnings calendar here.
