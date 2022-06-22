US Stock Futures Down; Powell Testimony In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones gained more than 600 points in the previous session.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on monetary policy at 9:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:55 p.m. ET, while Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Check out this: 5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2022

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 486 points to 30,039.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 69.25 points to 3,698.50. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 237.25 points to 11,340.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 3% to trade at $111.17 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 3.5% to trade at $105.66 a barrel.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 88,244,870 with around 1,038,900 deaths. India reported a total of at least 43,334,650 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 31,824,220 cases.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index declined 1.6%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 16%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 1.8%, while German DAX dipped 2.2%. The annual inflation rate in the UK accelerated to 9.1% in May from 9% in the previous month, while producer prices surged 15.7% year-over-year in May.

Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.37%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 2.39%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%, while India’s S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.3%. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index in Australia fell by 0.06% year-over-year in May.



Broker Recommendation

Credit Suisse downgraded Dow Inc. DOW from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $67 to $49.

Dow shares fell 3.6% to $53.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Powell Testimony And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday

Breaking News

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.

reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Precision BioSciences DTIL reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease.

reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease. ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC announced plans to acquire U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.

announced plans to acquire for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal. Enviva Inc. EVA reaffirmed its 2022 guidance. The company said it sees FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $230 million to $270 million.

Check out other breaking news here