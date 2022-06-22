Powell Testimony And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday

- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on monetary policy at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:55 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
