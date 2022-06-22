ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Powell Testimony And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 4:12 AM | 1 min read
Powell Testimony And Other Macro Issues For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on monetary policy at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 12:55 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Fastenal And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets