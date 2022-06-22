5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion before the opening bell. Winnebago shares rose 0.5% to $46.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion before the opening bell. Winnebago shares rose 0.5% to $46.00 in after-hours trading. La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 10.4% to $25.10 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. La-Z-Boy shares climbed 10.4% to $25.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Korn Ferry KFY to have earned $1.55 per share on revenue of $680.71 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Korn Ferry shares fell 3.3% to $52.07 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here