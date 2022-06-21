ñol

Read How Homebuilder Lennar Fared In Q2

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 9:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Lennar Corp LEN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 30% year-on-year to $8.36 billion, beating the consensus of $8.11 billion.
  • Homebuilding revenues rose 33% Y/Y. Home deliveries for the quarter increased 14% Y/Y to 16,549.
  • New orders increased 4% to 17,792 homes. Backlog rose 16% to 28,624 homes.
  • Homebuilding costs and expenses increased 24.4% Y/Y to $6.1 billion. The gross margin on home sales expanded 340 basis points to 29.5%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $4.69 beat the analyst consensus of $3.98.
  • Homebuilding debt amounted to $4.6 billion as of May 31, 2022.
  • Lennar held $1.3 billion in Homebuilding cash and equivalents as of May 31, 2022.
  • Outlook: Lennar sees Q3 new orders of 16,000 – 18,000, with deliveries of about 17,000 – 18,500 homes.
  • Price Action: LEN shares are trading higher by 2.27% at $66.10 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

