Earnings Scheduled For June 21, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• iHuman IH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Reservoir Media RSVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.98 million.
• Lennar LEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.
• Acasti Pharma ACST is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• La-Z-Boy LZB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $664.91 million.
