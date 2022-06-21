Earnings Scheduled For June 21, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• iHuman IH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Reservoir Media RSVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.98 million.

• Lennar LEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.98 per share on revenue of $8.11 billion.

• Acasti Pharma ACST is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• La-Z-Boy LZB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $664.91 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.