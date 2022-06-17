$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $6,500 Today

Trane Technologies TT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.18%. Currently, Trane Technologies has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In TT: If an investor had bought $1000 of TT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,531.11 today based on a price of $121.19 for TT at the time of writing.

Trane Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

