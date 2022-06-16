Recap: Adobe Q2 Earnings

Adobe ADBE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adobe beat estimated earnings by 1.21%, reporting an EPS of $3.35 versus an estimate of $3.31.

Revenue was up $551.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adobe's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.34 3.2 3.01 2.81 EPS Actual 3.37 3.2 3.11 3.03 Revenue Estimate 4.24B 4.09B 3.89B 3.73B Revenue Actual 4.26B 4.11B 3.94B 3.83B

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.34 3.2 3.01 2.81 EPS Actual 3.37 3.2 3.11 3.03 Revenue Estimate 4.24B 4.09B 3.89B 3.73B Revenue Actual 4.26B 4.11B 3.94B 3.83B

To track all earnings releases for Adobe visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.