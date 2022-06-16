Recap: Adobe Q2 Earnings

Adobe ADBE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adobe beat estimated earnings by 1.21%, reporting an EPS of $3.35 versus an estimate of $3.31.
Revenue was up $551.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 9.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adobe's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.34
|3.2
|3.01
|2.81
|EPS Actual
|3.37
|3.2
|3.11
|3.03
|Revenue Estimate
|4.24B
|4.09B
|3.89B
|3.73B
|Revenue Actual
|4.26B
|4.11B
|3.94B
|3.83B
To track all earnings releases for Adobe visit their earnings calendar here.
