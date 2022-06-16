$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

FedEx FDX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.01%. Currently, FedEx has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion.

Buying $100 In FDX: If an investor had bought $100 of FDX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $399.96 today based on a price of $224.06 for FDX at the time of writing.

FedEx's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.