5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 15, 2022 2:18 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL reported mixed financial results for its first quarter. The company’s revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $40.1 million, beating market estimates of $39.5 million. The company, meanwhile, reported a quarterly earnings loss of 17 cents per share. Planet Labs shares dipped 11.5% to $4.56 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Waterdrop Inc. WDH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell today. Waterdrop shares gained 1.9% to $1.62 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 sales forecast. RF Industries shares jumped 5.7% to $6.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation WMC named Robert W. Lehman as Chief Financial Officer. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares gained 2.5% to $1.23 in after-hours trading.

