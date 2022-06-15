5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $558.60 million before the opening bell. John Wiley & Sons shares gained 2.1% to $49.10 in after-hours trading.
- Planet Labs PBC PL reported mixed financial results for its first quarter. The company’s revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $40.1 million, beating market estimates of $39.5 million. The company, meanwhile, reported a quarterly earnings loss of 17 cents per share. Planet Labs shares dipped 11.5% to $4.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Waterdrop Inc. WDH is projected to report earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell today. Waterdrop shares gained 1.9% to $1.62 in the after-hours trading session.
- RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 sales forecast. RF Industries shares jumped 5.7% to $6.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation WMC named Robert W. Lehman as Chief Financial Officer. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares gained 2.5% to $1.23 in after-hours trading.
