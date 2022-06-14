If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $800 Today

Lowe's Companies LOW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.96%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion.

Buying $100 In LOW: If an investor had bought $100 of LOW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $796.68 today based on a price of $177.66 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

