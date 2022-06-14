5 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Core & Main shares gained 2.6% to $22.20 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Core & Main shares gained 2.6% to $22.20 in after-hours trading. Oracle Corporation ORCL reported better-than-expected Q4 results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Oracle shares jumped 15% to $73.68 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected Q4 results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Oracle shares jumped 15% to $73.68 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. MPAA to have earned $0.47 per share on revenue of $150.50 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Motorcar Parts of America shares gained 5.5% to $16.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here